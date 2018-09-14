Dozens of displaced pets being sheltered at MSPCA facility in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MPSCA’s facility at Nevins Farm in Methuen has taken in dozens of animals displaced by a gas emergency in the Merrimack Valley.

The facility has taken in 19 dogs and nine cats since thousands of residents were forced from the homes following a series of fires and explosions in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, according to a post on the organization’s Twitter page.

Anyone looking to shelter their animal can call 978-687-7453 ext. 6101.

The Lee family from #NorthAndover had to evacuate b/c of the #MVGasFire and their beloved cat is sheltering at @nevinsfarm until they can be reunited. As of this writing, 19 dogs and 9 dogs are bunking down with us. Call 978-687-7453 ext 6101 #Andover #Lawrence #Methuen pic.twitter.com/ynj4ua2W9c — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) September 14, 2018

