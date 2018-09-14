Dozens of displaced pets being sheltered at MSPCA facility in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MPSCA’s facility at Nevins Farm in Methuen has taken in dozens of animals displaced by a gas emergency in the Merrimack Valley.
The facility has taken in 19 dogs and nine cats since thousands of residents were forced from the homes following a series of fires and explosions in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, according to a post on the organization’s Twitter page.
Anyone looking to shelter their animal can call 978-687-7453 ext. 6101.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)