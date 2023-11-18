BOSTON (WHDH) - Friday marked a day many families have been waiting for as loved ones gathered in courts around the Boston area to celebrate adoptions on National Adoption Day.

In Boston itself, one family in the adoption process spoke to 7NEWS about what the day meant to them.

“She’s one of the most courageous, resilient young people that we know, so we are very proud of her for that,” said Katie Lee of her adoptive daughter, Mimi.

Through smiles and tears, 14-year-old Mimi banged a gavel to mark her milestone. She is now officially adopted.

One of dozens celebrating National Adoption Day at Boston Municipal Court, Mimi has been part of the Lee family for half her life. Now with her several siblings in tow, the only party left to recognize Mimi’s place in the family was the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Juvenile Court was on hand Friday alongside Wally the Green Monster making it all official.

While the journey to adoption can be long, difficult and emotional, the pride from Mimi’s adoptive parents was palpable.

“She brings an energy and a spark and a laugh that we don’t have without her,” said her adoptive father, Travis Lee. “She has fought the fight of six or seven years of uncertainty.”

Now with the official paperwork done, Mimi can stand with her brothers and sisters and confidently say she knows exactly where she belongs.

“It’s been a long, long, very long, like a journey,” Mimi said.

Friday’s events celebrated 116 adoptions taking place across Massachusetts. The events also recognized the many other adoptions that have taken place already in 2023.

