REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Revere Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Kingman Avenue where smoke poured from the roof and windows and flames poked out of the back side of the home.

“Difficult one got up between the roof and the ceiling as you can see there’s been a partial collapse of the roof,” Fire Chief Chris Bright said.

Neighbors said the people who live inside were able to get out safely.

Multiple fire departments working to put out a fire on Kingman Avenue in Revere. Neighbors are saying the people who live there go out safely. Waiting on details from fire chief. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Oq2mRZIIMJ — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) June 2, 2021

“I was inside my house and I smelled smoke and I was very confused at first. And I looked out the window and it just puffs of smoke coming out of the house and there were a bunch of people lining the street and the crowds just started gathering,” one man said.

The downstairs resident, Lucy Silva, was at work when the fire broke out and thankfully, firefighters were able to rescue her dog Mel.

“She’s ok thank God this is my baby,” the woman said. “Yeah, it’s only me and her in the house, you know, this my best friend… the things I have in the house, I don’t care. I can buy but, my dog, this is different.”

No one was injured, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

