DENVER (AP) — Officials say about 190 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport as a winter storm moves through Colorado.

Airport officials say passengers should check directly with their airline for information on delays or cancellations on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration also is using a ground delay to space out planes arriving at the Denver airport. Airport officials say those delays are averaging about 2.5 hours.

Crews began working overnight to treat the airport’s surfaces and officials said the airfield was in good condition. But officials said blowing snow and low visibility is a concern as winds pick up speed.

