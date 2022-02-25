BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of flights going in and out of Boston’s Logan International Airport have been canceled as a winter storm dumps several inches of snow across the Bay State on Friday.

Multiple airlines, including JetBlue, Delta, and American, have canceled arriving and departing flights at the airport, according to Massport.

Massport put out a weather advisory to passengers warning them that there may be delays and cancellations during the storm.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight.

The majority of Massachusetts is currently under a winter storm warning.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)