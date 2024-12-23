BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of guests were forced out into the cold on Monday after a fire broke out in the pool area of the Hyatt Place Hotel in Braintree, officials said.

Windows in the pool area were blown out Monday afternoon after a fire that forced guests, many in town for the holidays, out of the hotel. The fire chief tells 7NEWS they don’t expect to allow anyone to stay at the hotel for at least a week.

Alex Westhoff was visiting from San Francisco when the alarm sounded.

“The fire alarm woke me up. I was sound asleep and heard a loud beeping and thought it might be a false alarm at first but saw everyone coming out and had to come out myself,” Westhoff said.

Acting Fire Chief Freddie Viola said, “Some of the smoke made it into the hallways of the hotel which is why we evacuated all the floors.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire was centered around the pool area and officials say it could be days before the hotel’s electrical system is fixed and guests can return to stay the night.

There were no reported injuries.

Power to several nearby businesses was out for several hours Monday.

