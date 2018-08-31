Dozens of guns seized from Yarmouth home after man arrested on assault charge

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police seized dozens of guns from a local home Thursday after they arrested a man accused of assaulting his daughter, officials said.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance about 7 p.m. determined an intoxicated man had just assaulted his adult daughter, according to Yarmouth police. The man, whose name was not released, was arrested on charges of assault and battery.

When officers found a loaded and unsecured handgun in the home, they seized 29 assorted rifles, handguns and ammunition and charged him with an additional count of possessing an unsecured firearm.

The man’s license to carry was seized and suspended.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)