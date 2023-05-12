METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Methuen that has left a road near the fire station closed and 30 homes without water service, the city said.

The break on East Street near Swan Street prompted emergency crews to close the road from Russ Street to Swan Street at the East Fire Station, the city said in a tweet early Friday morning.

Repair crews have been on scene since 3 a.m. Workers could be seen digging through the roadway to repair the main and a nearby high-pressure gas line means it will likely be a lengthy process.

Crews are hoping to have the roadway reopened in time for the evening commute and to have water service restored sometime today.

No additional information was immediately available.

