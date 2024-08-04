BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of international flights were diverted to Logan Airport in Boston on Saturday due to storms over the northeast.

The 35 flights that were diverted were parked on a closed runway, which is normal procedure in similar situations.

Since Saturday night, airlines have been taking off to their original destinations.

There were some residual delays reported Sunday and weather elsewhere was contributing to them.

