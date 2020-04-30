Dozens of Mass. communities now require you to wear a face mask in public

(WHDH) — Masks and face coverings are now mandatory in more than two dozen Massachusetts communities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Without wearing a mask or face covering, residents and workers will not be allowed to walk around in public or go into essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
In Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday said it’s time for runners and bicyclists to wear a mask while exercising in public spaces.
In some communities, exceptions have been made for individuals with certain medical conditions and parents trying to keep masks on young children.
Some cities and towns are threatening to fine residents who are caught without a mask or face covering.
Below is a full list of communities that have taken action to help slow the spread of coronavirus:
- Arlington – The town has issued a “wear a face-covering in public” advisory.
- Bellingham – The town has issued an emergency order requiring mask and facial coverings in certain public areas.
- Belmont – The town has issued an emergency regulation requiring all residents over the age of 2 to wear some sort of face-covering public.
- Beverly – The town has issued an emergency order requiring all residents and essential workers to wear a mask or face-covering in public.
- Braintree – The city has issued an emergency order requiring face coverings to be worn by the public and essential business workers.
- Brookline – The town is requiring anyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask or face-covering in public.
- Cambridge – The city has issued an order that requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a clean face mask or face covering when in any indoor or outdoor space that is open to the public. Those found in violation will face a $300 fine.
- Chelsea – Due to its high COVID-19 infection rate, it’s mandatory for all city residents to wear a face-covering in public.
- Essex – The Board of Health voted to adopt an order requiring cloth face coverings for employees and customers of all businesses providing essential services. Those found in violation will face a $300 fine.
- Everett – No mask, no service. To enter an essential establishment, all members of the public over the age of 5 must be wearing a mask properly. Violators may be subject to arrest and civil or criminal prosecution.
- Falmouth – All workers and customers must have their faces covered when entering an essential business.
- Framingham – All residents over the age of 2 and essential workers must wear a clean face covering.
- Gloucester – All members of the public entering any essential business must wear a cloth face covering.
- Holliston – All members of the public over the age of 5 entering an essential business must wear a face covering. Joggers and cyclists must also adhere to the order.
- Lawrence – Anyone over the age of 5 must wear a clean face mask or face covering when in any indoor or outdoor space that is open to the public. Those found in violation will face a $300 fine.
- Lynn – All members of the public must wear a cloth covering over their nose and mouth if they go out.
- Medford – The city has issued an emergency order requiring the public to wear cloth face coverings in essential establishments.
- Needham – All individuals are required to wear face coverings in all buildings and worksites in
- North Reading – The town has issued an emergency order requiring all members of the public entering any essential business to wear a facial covering.
- Northampton – The city has issued a mandatory order requiring all residents to wear face coverings at all times while in public.
- Peabody – The city has issued an emergency order requiring all residents to wear a face-covering while inside any essential business. Violators could face a $1,000 fine.
- Provincetown – Face masks must be worn in all places where social distancing measures are not in place.
- Reading – All members of the public entering any essential business must wear a facial covering. Failure to comply with the order is punishable by a fine.
- Salem – All members of the public entering any essential business must wear a facial covering. Those found in violation will face a $300 fine.
- Somerville – The city is requiring people 2 years and older to wear face masks in public. Those found in violation will face a $300 fine.
- Wakefield – All persons over the age of 5 must wear a form of suitable covering over their nose and mouth.
- Winthrop – The town has issued an emergency order requiring all members of the public over the age of 5 to wear a cloth face covering inside essential businesses.
- Yarmouth – The town has issued an emergency order requiring all members of the public to wear a face covering inside essential businesses.
This list will be updated.
