More than 50 beaches across Massachusetts were closed Tuesday, with more than 40 closures due to high bacteria levels, according to a state dashboard.

The state Department of Public Health’s Interactive Beach Water Quality Dashboard reported 54 total closures spanning from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

Of the 54 closures, 42 were due to “bacterial exceedance” or harmful cyanobacteria blooms.

Beachgoers have faced beach closures on numerous occasions, including ahead of the Fourth of July weekend when more than 30 saltwater and freshwater beaches were closed.

This week’s round of beach closures marks the highest number of closures to date this season, though.

State officials update their list of beach closures at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily.

When a beach is closed, officials say people should not swim or enter the water to avoid the risk of illness.

See the full list of beach closures in Massachusetts here.

