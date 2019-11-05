BOSTON (WHDH) - Voters in dozens of Massachusetts communities will voice their choice in several municipal contests on Tuesday.

There are 34 mayoral races across the state, including in Somerville, Quincy and Worcester.

Residents of Fall River will be voting to replace embattled mayor Jasiel Correia. He suspended his re-election campaign as he faces federal indictments; however, his name remains on the ballot.

Voters will also decide on multiple city council races, including in Boston.

Along with these races, there is a citywide question about renaming Dudley Square to Nubian Square as part of a broader movement to remove symbols and monuments associated with the slave trade.

Most polling hours are between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

