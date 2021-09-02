METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Thirty-three purbred Persian cats are looking for forever homes after being rescued from a single Metrowest house, where they were found to be “matted, sick and dirty,” according to the MSPCA.

The cats are resting comfortably at the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm in Methuen while undergoing treatment for health issues including upper respiratory infections and dental disease — and the MSPCA hopes adopters will step forward to claim one (or some) of them beginning Saturday, Sept. 4.

The cats, which range in age from 5 to 12 years, had been living in cluttered and crowded conditions. No charges have been filed and the previous owner’s identity has not been released.

“These particular Persians have been described by MSPCA adoption center staff as “Fancy Times Three” because not only are they purebred, but many were previously show cats—and at least several were imported from Italy,” the MSPCA wrote, noting the Nevins Farm team spent the last week-and-a-half shaving all of their coats—so they’ll grow back to the glossy long-haired coats for which Persians are famous.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)