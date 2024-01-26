BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of migrants could be seen arriving at Terminal E at Logan Airport Thursday night, many being bused in from day shelters, part of a growing crisis in Massachusetts — and we spoke with a woman looking to help.

Katurah Douce says she makes the trip to Logan Airport each day to donate what she can to those in need.

“It’s really sad, it’s really depressing, if you actually go and spend some time with them, you can actually see their heart,” she told 7NEWS. “

Douce says she brings blankets, food, and other supplies to the hundreds of migrants who are spending their nights on the floor at Logan.

“A lot of the kids are under the age of 7,” she added.

It’s the result of an ongoing problem in Massachusetts that lawmakers say they’re looking to the federal government to help address.

“They deserve safety first,” US Rep. Ayanna Pressley said. “I’m going to continue to fight for those federal resources so they can have their most urgent needs that begins with housing.”

The states says the migrants, many of the Haitian, are bused from Logan to various day shelters throughout the city. If they can’t find refuge in an overflow shelter by the end of the day, they’re given the option of going somewhere they feel safe — for many that means the airport.

“This is a problem not of the states making it is a problem that we are having to deal with so we continue to press for funding from the federal government. We need action by Congress,” Gov. Maura Healey said.

The conditions are bleak — infants, mothers, and children crowd into the terminal each night.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “We are making overflow spaces and trying to do our best, but it continues to be a challenge and at this point it looks like there’s no end in sight.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)