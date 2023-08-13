WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Vernon Hill American Legion Riders hosted the LEGO ride for kids with cancer in Worcester on Sunday.

The annual ride benefits children at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester who are battling the disease. Organizers say more than a hundred people hopped on their bikes to take part in the event.

Participants were asked to bring a new LEGO set for the kids or a $20 donation.

Many of the riders say the ride is personal because cancer has touched their lives.

