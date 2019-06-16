Dozens of nursing home residents evacuated because of fire

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Fire officials say dozens of residents have been evacuated from a nursing home in western Maine.

The Franklin County Regional Communications Center reports that all residents were safely evacuated Sunday from Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross said Sunday that all 42 residents were taken to Mount Blue High School but that they would likely be moved elsewhere overnight.

He said the fire marshal’s office concluded the fire began in an exhaust fan in a bathroom. He said there was minimal fire damage but that there was extensive water damage because of the sprinkler system. It’s unclear when the facility will reopen.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)