Dozens of officers line Bourne Bridge in salute to injured trooper

Dozens of police officers lined the Bourne Bridge Monday to salute a state trooper on his way home from the hospital after he was shot during a traffic stop on Friday.

Trooper John Lennon, who graduated from the State Police Academy in May, was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday and will remain on injured leave as he recovers.

The caravan of officers lining his way home raised an American flag in his honor as Lennon begins his road to recovery. Blue ribbons now adorn the sign outside his assigned barracks in Yarmouth.

Rob Bastille said he was nearby when Trooper Lennon was shot that night.

“I ran up and said, ‘Are you alright, trooper,” Bastille said. “It all happened in a split second. And I looked at the wound and said I’m going to go grab a tourniquet.”

Police said it all happened during a routine traffic stop on Camp Street in Hyannis.

The bullet struck Lennon’s hand but a ballistics vest stopped it from wounding his shoulder. A GoFundMe page for Lennon has raised more than $130,000.

Now, investigators are continuing their search for the person who shot him.

So far, they said they have only been able to locate the suspect’s abandoned car which was parked at a nearby apartment complex.

People who live nearby said they are relieved things did not take a turn for the worst.

“I’m so thrilled there was someone right there and they were able to rush him right to the hospital,” Jane Loumiotis said. “I feel bad for him and his family. I hope he gets well.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)