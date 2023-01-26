BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated off of Green Line trains and out of the MBTA’s Copley Station on Thursday night after a switch issue caused a back-up, the MBTA said.

Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out of the station after being stuck on the trains for close to an hour.

“To my knowledge, it was no accident or contact it was just an issue wit the train, it was disabled and in the tunnel and we had to move people out and through the tunnel which can be dangerous,” a fire official said.

The incident caused delays and passengers were being transported by bus.

There were no injuries.

