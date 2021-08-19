SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing home in Sudbury was evacuated Thursday due to flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

The facility on Boston Post Road was left flooded after heavy downpours drenched Worcester County with more than three inches of rain in a span of just a few hours.

Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen said construction was being done on the building’s roof area when the rain moved in and saturated the inside of the facility.

“Unfortunately, they weren’t able to complete that construction before we had probably in between one and two inches of rain,” Whalen said during a news conference. “The water leaked into the facility and made the particular facility uninhabitable.”

Video from SKY7 HD showed several ambulances parked in front of the home as crews worked to escort residents to safety.

Whalen added that about 70 patients in total had to be relocated to a facility in Andover. Three “priority” patients were taken to local hospitals as a precaution.

Sudbury police, MassDOT, and MEMA are assisting with the evacuations.

There were no reported injuries.

