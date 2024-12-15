BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 65 pediatric patients and their families from Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic boarded the Cape Cod Polar Express on Saturday for a 90-minute festive train ride with Santa Clause to the North Pole.

The fun started in the lobby of the hospital, where Santa’s Elves greeted families and hosted crafts before boarding the buses that would take them to the Polar Express ride.

Those going on the trip said they were excited to see the big man himself and were grateful for the opportunity to get out and celebrate the holidays.

