Dozens of pieces of undelivered mail found in car at tow lot in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Dozens of pieces of undelivered mail were discovered inside a car brought to a tow lot in Weymouth.

Bruce Hanson, the owner of Contral Towing, said the car belonged to a mail carrier and was towed to his lot about a month ago. Inside, Hanson said he found bins full of mail addressed to people in Roslindale. Pieces of mail included greeting cards, pay stubs and even some packages.

The mail has been returned to postal workers, who will deliver everything to the rightful owners.

