PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A parade of first responder vehicles showed their support for North Shore hospitals Thursday.

More that 50 police cruisers led the parade, which also included fire trucks.

The parade began at the Lahey Medical Center in Peabody before heading to hospitals in Beverly and Salem.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)