Dozens of popular dog, cat foods recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

(WHDH) — Pet owners are being urged to check the food that their dogs and cats eat after a recall was issued for dozens of popular products that could be contaminated with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Midwestern Pet Foods has issued a voluntary recall of dog and cat food brands including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix, and Meridian, according to the FDA.

The products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

Humans can also get infected by handling contaminated pet products.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

