Dozens of protesters arrested at Weymouth compression center worksite

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people protesting the construction of a natural gas compressor station in Weymouth were taken into custody Wednesday, according to the group protesting the project.

SKY7 HD flew over the worksite off of Bridge Street as police worked to remove one of the protestors who was clinging to a piece of construction equipment.

Protestors are raising concerns about the environmental impact of the project.

The Department of Environmental Protection maintains the compressor station has met all permitting requirements.

