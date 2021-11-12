QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of students walked out of class at Quincy High School on Friday as part of an effort to demand more answers about a violent confrontation between students Tuesday that school leaders say was caused by a racist video.

The video was created outside of school over a year ago but recently shared between students on social media, according to Superintendent of Schools Kevin W. Mulvey. After the video surfaced, a fight broke out between two freshmen – one Black, one white– on the third floor of the school. School officials say the Black student confronted the white student about a video he had made when he was in middle school.

Hiding from the rain, students could be seen standing on the sidewalk outside the school won Friday ith signs, some reading “BLM… no more, no less” and “Stand with us.”

“I feel like the administrators don’t know how to help this, what to do, because they’re not a person of color,” said student Ronae Tavares. “They’re more interested in hats, hoods, earbuds, and vapes.”

Ronae’s mother, who joined the protest, said she is hoping to speak with the principal about the issues.

Mulvey said the altercation was “the result of students’ ability to communicate impulsively and without the maturity to understand the consequences of their actions. The altercation was witnessed by many students and staff and is extremely disturbing to the entire school community.”

One of the boys required medical treatment and both may be disciplined at a later date.

Mulvey noted that Quincy Public Schools engaged Walker Therapeutic to meet with high school students on Wednesday to discuss the impacts that racism and hate speech have on culture and climate.

There will be a virtual opportunity for all parents and guardians to participate in a community forum in collaboration with Walker Therapeutic Friday at 3 p.m. An in-person forum will be held at the school on Monday at 5 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

