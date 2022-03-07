(WHDH) — Dozens of ready-to-eat jerky products have been recalled due to listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The jerky products were produced on Feb. 23, 2022, and bear establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. All of the products subject to the recall can be found here, and the labels can be found here.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

