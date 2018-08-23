(WHDH) — Sears Holdings is set to close dozens of stores nationwide, including several in New England.

Forty-six unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores will shut their doors in November.

Two Sears locations are positioned to close in Taunton and Holyoke, Massachusetts, as well as two others in Salem and Manchester, New Hampshire.

A Kmart store in Milford, Connecticut will also shut down.

Associates displaced by the closures will be able to apply for open positions at area stores, Sears Holdings said.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Aug. 30.

