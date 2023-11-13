WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of students at Brandeis University walked out of class Monday in response to recent arrests of seven people at an earlier demonstration on Friday.

SKY7-HD was overhead when students left class around 11:30 a.m. Students were then seen gathering in a grassy area.

Students said they were gathering in response to the arrests on Friday. The arrests, in turn, happened while students were protesting Brandeis’ recent decision to ban a pro-Palestinian group.

Waltham police in a statement said Brandeis University Police asked for their help around 3:30 p.m. Friday “after a demonstration on their campus became unruly.”

Police said they ultimately made arrests after university police issued dispersal orders and after several participants refused to cooperate.

Waltham police said initial charges included disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and assault and battery on a police officer.

The seven people arrested on Friday appeared in court on Monday where they pleaded not guilty to charges against them. The individuals were subsequently released on personal recognizance.

Back at Brandeis on Monday, students said it is an uncertain time on campus.

“We’ve seen universities limiting free speech and we’ve also seen people being arrested for exercising their free speech rights,” one student said.

“There’s no secret that Jews are being targeted on campuses across this country,” another student said. “So, it’s scary.”

