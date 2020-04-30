Dozens of students, parents, teachers, ‘Zoombombed’ at 5th grade orientation in Medway

MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 150 students, parents, and teachers were “Zoombombed” at a fifth-grade orientation Wednesday night in Medway.

Police are investigating after a person took control of a school-hosted Zoom meeting around 8 p.m. and displayed an obscene video for about 20 seconds, according to a joint release issued by Police Chief Allen Tingley and Superintendent Armand Pires.

School officials closed the meeting as quickly as possible and notified the police.

It was determined that certain protocols were not followed prior to the start of the meeting which allowed for the “Zoombombing” to occur.

“We want to sincerely apologize to each and every person that was on the video meeting and say that this was indeed user-error on our part,” Superintendent Pires said. “We will not be hosting any further video meetings this week as we review our policies and procedures and look into other video conferencing programs that we may be able to utilize for student and teacher interaction.”

The district will offer counseling and assistance to any students or families who wish to discuss the incident.

