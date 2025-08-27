ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Ashland Fire Department confirmed that 40 students were stung by bees getting off the bus at the David Mindess elementary school in Ashland Wednesday.

Wednesday was the first day of classes in Ashland.

The students were treated by school nurses, who applied ice packs. No students experienced allergic reactions, and all stayed at school.

One teacher was also stung.

“This was undoubtedly a difficult way to start our first day,” Superintendent Jim Adams said in a stateemnt. “Still, thankfully, due to the assistance from our community partners, we have rectified the issue and are moving forward to what will undoubtedly be a positive year.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)