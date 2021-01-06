NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - About 50 SWAT team members took a trip to a coffeehouse in Norfolk Tuesday morning to support the business which has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The METRO SWAT team, comprised of area police departments, bought food and drinks as well as gave donations to Cilla’s Coffeehouse on Liberty Lane.

They are encouraging others to support small businesses during these challenging times.

