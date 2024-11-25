BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 individuals experiencing homelessness were treated to a Thanksgiving meal Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church thanks to a collaboration with a man who once experienced homelessness himself.

Dennis Gaskell and other organizers have come up with something to do for the area’s homeless population for the last 15 years. Not long ago, Gaskell was among those taking advantage of meals like this.

“I went to Boston Rescue Mission, that’s where I started to learn how to manage a kitchen,” he said. “Giving someone a good, good meal, it takes away their thoughts for a couple of minutes.”

Co-organizer Susan Hartigan said, “It’s not just the food, it’s the atmosphere of welcome and hospitality and dignity.”

