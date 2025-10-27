SARGENTS PURCHASE, N.H. (WHDH) – Twenty six hikers had to be taken down by the Cog Railway from the Summit of Mount Washington Saturday after they were surprised by snowfall and strong winds, according to Andy Vilaine, Assistant General Manager of the Cog Railway.

In a post on social media, Vilaine said many of the hikers, “were hypothermic and without gear even near suitable for the conditions. Most had no idea that Summit services would be unavailable and that the state park was closed for the season. A few indicated it was their first hike ever.”

“Thinking they can attain the summit or they need to, they get what’s called ‘summit fever’ and that drives them forward when they should just turn around,” Vilaine told 7NEWS.

Cog Railway officials said it was around 15 degrees Saturday, but with the wind chill factored in it felt like five degrees below zero at the time.

“A couple of the individuals were pretty far along, they were violently shivering in the confusion state. Others were almost getting to that state of violent compulsive shivering and were gonna progress from there,” said Vilaine.

A railway crew came across the hikers by pure chance, on the very last day of operations for the season.

“They kind of head out into the unknown, unplanned, and unfortunately many of them they don’t turn back when they reach that set of adverse conditions,” said Vilaine.

Officials are now issuing a warning to anyone thinking of hiking up the 6,288 foot mountain, urging people to do research to make sure they are properly prepared before heading out.

“Don’t start with Mount Washington or any of these higher summits for your winter hiking experience, start on lower peaks, get a system that works for you,” said Vilaine.

The 26 hikers are said to be doing okay.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)