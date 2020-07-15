Dozens of volunteers gather to paint Black Lives Matter mural in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester has become the latest city to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in the street.

The mural was painted on the corner of Major Taylor and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards.

Nearly 100 volunteers gathered on Wednesday morning to measure out the mural’s enormous letters.

Artists will begin painting the mural today or Thursday depending on the weather.

