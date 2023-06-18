BOSTON (WHDH) - A special graduation ceremony was held in Boston on Saturday for dozens of women who are celebrating learning how to tackle the trauma of violence.

“In order to really make a difference, we have to work together to make true change in our community to interrupt the cycle of violence,” said We Are Better Together Founder Ruth Rollins.

We Are Better Together is aimed at connecting women and girls impacted by homicide and incarceration to foster healing.

Susan Yule, a board member for the organization, said, “Before Ruth started this program there was nothing out there to help caregivers who have children returning from incarceration. so that’s what this program is about giving them the tools.”

The 27 graduates spent from 6 to 12 months sharing their stories and worked with clinicians to learn how they can help themselves and their loved ones who are returning home from incarceration.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was on hand, said, “Just the collective energy and impact they can have is hugely transformational.”

