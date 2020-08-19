Dozens rally in Roxbury to prevent ‘tsunami of evictions’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of Bostonians rallied in Roxbury on Wednesday in an effort to prevent mass evictions when the state’s moratorium expires.

In July, Gov, Charlie Baker extended the pause on evictions and foreclosures for 60 days through Oct. 17 due to the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Renters who are at risk of evictions gathered in Nubian Square and demanded state leaders pass a housing stability bill that will prevent what they are calling a “tsunami of evictions.”

“A lot of families are on the verge of losing their homes when the moratorium is over and we’re saying no to that because we know it’s unjust,” said community organizer Gabrielle Rene. “We want our elected officials to stand up and do what’s right.”

