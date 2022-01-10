Ahead of her administration’s Wednesday deadline to connect people living in encampments with services and clear tents from the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city is making progress toward that goal.

“As of this morning, 83 people have already been placed into housing created across the city, and there is space available for the remaining 62 residents of encampments who were surveyed,” Wu said. “Daily wellness checks continue to happen, especially as the temperatures have grown colder, and we continue to see people moving every day into the new housing that’s been created.”

When people living in the area were surveyed last month, almost all said existing shelter options did not meet their needs and that they would like to move into low-threshold housing, Wu said.

Dr. Monica Bharel, the former state public health commissioner and an advisor to Wu, said everyone staying in the Mass and Cass encampment will be “offered a safe indoor space to go.” Outreach will “intensify” between Monday and Wednesday, she said.

As other officials have done, Wu described the convergence of homelessness, substance use and mental health conditions at Mass and Cass as a “humanitarian crisis.” She said the city’s efforts to address it are driven by a “public health and housing-led approach” and will involve medium-term and longer-term plans as well.

With extreme cold expected Tuesday, Wu said the situation is “approaching past the point of urgency.” She also announced that Boston Public Schools would be closed Tuesday “because of the frigid temperatures.”

