Dozens rescued after intense flooding leaves Quincy neighborhood underwater

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Intense flooding Friday left cars underwater and residents trapped in their homes in Quincy, prompting officials to call in a boats and heavy machinery to make rescues.
Water on Sea Street could be seen up to the top of cars as high tide and heavy rain battered the area.
No injuries have been reported, but many people had to be rescued from their homes as water levels continued to rise.
Rescues were focused in the Post Island Road area. Officials say about 50 people, including many young children, were pulled from their homes with a front-end loader.
Firefighters utilized inflatable rafts as well in an attempt to navigate the rushing floodwaters.
One person trying to drive to work was rescued by crews after becoming stranded.
As of 4:00 p.m., rescue efforts were ongoing with the assistance of the National Guard.
Floodwaters have not receded since high tide. A second high tide is scheduled to hit just after 11:45 p.m.
