Dozens rescued from high waters after massive flooding in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - As high waters impacted streets and homes throughout Quincy overnight, grateful families were helped onto emergency vehicles, thankful to be out of danger.

National Guard trucks ran high water rescues throughout the night, helping Quincy Police officers wearing wet suits get families to safety.

Cold, relentless waves pushed further and further into Quincy streets, creating one emergency after another, all over the city.

“Everything’s floating,” said resident Andrea Caissie, who was rescued overnight. “Pictures, my living room set, my bed…everything’s underwater.”

Families found themselves trapped inside their homes, and Quincy firefighters launched boats and drove front loaders into flooded areas.

More than 50 people were rescued, including small children and even pets.

Brian Bardon flagged down firefighters from his back porch to help he and his family get out.

“It just reminds me of ’91,” he said, “the no-name storm. It’s scary. I never had water in my hard since.”

Some families took shelter in the local high school.

According to MEMA, more than 5,500 households are without power in Quincy this morning.

