BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of swimmers hopped into the Harbor on Sunday to take part in the 5K Boston Frogman Swim, an annual event that raises money for the Navy Seal Foundation.

Seventy-five swimmers, many of them veterans or family members of veterans, completed the sixth annual open-water challenge.

Many of the participants who spoke with 7NEWS said they fought through the race by remembering the sacrifices of Seals who gave their lives for their country.

Chet Ingram was on hand to honor his son, Gage Ingram, a Seal who lost his life during a mission in the Arabian Sea in January. He mentioned the event as another reminder of the support he’s received from the community since losing his son.

“We were taken in with open arms, a hug, and we still feel this hug today, and that’s what this is, a hug from the community,” he said.

Sunday’s event raised more than $200,000 for the foundation.

To donate or learn more, visit: https://bostonfrogman.com/

