HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of Trump supporters waving flags and waving to motorists gathered in Hanson on Sunday to show their support for a town resident who is facing fines for projecting Trump 2024 onto the town’s water tower.

The supporters lined Liberty Street and held signs showing their support for the resident.

The town has said the projection is a violation of the town’s bylaws and pointed flood lights at the tower to dim the image. The resident responsible for the projection is facing a fine of $100 a day every day it isn’t taken down.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)