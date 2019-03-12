Dozens without power after truck strikes pole in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - National Grid is responding to a broken pole causing power outages in Haverhill on Tuesday.

About 65 customers are without power after a truck damaged a pole on Foundation Avenue in the Ward Hill neighborhood, according to National Grid.

The power is expected to be out for 10 to 12 hours while crews repair the pole.

Outages can be monitored here.

