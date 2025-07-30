BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 people were left in the dark in Charlestown Tuesday night after electrical wires caught fire and sent flames dropping down onto a nearby car, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of sparks flying on Bartlett Street determined that one of the top wires had caught on fire and the flames had caused a nearby vehicle to catch as well.

Kiera Carr was home when the incident occurred and said her lights started flickering and when she looked outside she saw smoke from her window.

“We were really terrified,” she said. “We come outside, saw fire, so called 911 and ran out.”

Residents in the area waited outside for about 30 minutes before they were cleared to go home.

Nancy Muscato said she ran back inside to get her two dogs.

“My neighbor called and we were able to get them out,” she said.

Jessica Brockson had just returned from the grocery store when crews arrived on scene.

“Just bought some ice cream, funny enough, so hopefully it doesn’t melt by the time we get back in there,” she said.

A spokesperson for Eversource says an equipment issue caused the fire but weren’t able to confirm if it was heat-related.

Officials say they hope to get the power back up and running within the next few hours.

