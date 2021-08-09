BOSTON (WHDH) - Seventy-three percent of COVID-19 breakthrough deaths in Massachusetts have been among vaccinated residents with at least one underlying condition, according to the Department of Public Health.

As of July 31, there have been 100 reported breakthrough case deaths (0.002 percent of all fully vaccinated individuals), and health officials noted that the median age of people who died was 82.5.

Health officials said that the underlying conditions made people “more likely to have severe disease.”

There have also been 395 breakthrough hospitalizations (0.009% of all fully vaccinated individuals) since the COVID-19 shots started rolling out. Fifty-seven percent of the breakthrough hospitalizations were reported to have underlying conditions.

Massachusetts’ 74 percent vaccination rate among people over the age of 18 has been critical in keeping hospitalization numbers low, despite the recent uptick in case counts, officials added.

As of last week, there were more than 6,000 reported breakthrough cases statewide.

