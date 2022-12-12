The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards for those who take advantage of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held across the state.

While supplies last, certain “Get Boosted” clinics will be offering the gift cards for retailers near said sites. All Massachusetts residents getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinics are eligible, whether it be a first or second dose or a booster.

Local retailers will include grocery stores and big box stores in or near each clinic’s respective community. The offer is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.

“The Get Boosted clinics are designed to increase vaccine access in the 20 Vaccine Equity Initiative communities as well as 10 other municipalities and 3 rural areas with the lowest booster rates and highest BIPOC populations,” the DPH website stated. “Clinics in this program are being continuously added in those communities.”

Officials noted that not all clinics will be taking part in the incentive program and that times and days for the offer vary. A full list of participating clinics and more info on the program can be found here.

