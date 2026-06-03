UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Uxbridge’s superintendent of schools reached out the state’s department of public health after several female teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer or pre-cancerous conditions within a few years.

The department said it will conduct an environmental evaluation to rule out any potential link between the building and the teachers’ health.

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