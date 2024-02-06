BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health has declared that part of the Massachusetts hospital system is at “high risk” due to the ongoing capacity crisis.

The department elevated the risk level for Boston-area and Northeastern Massachusetts hospitals. Surveys show more than 1,000 patients are waiting to be moved to their next level of care and the issue is taking up beds for other patients.

Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association Vice President of Clinical Affairs Patricia Noga said, “It is indeed a crisis for those on the frontline and the public can play a role in helping to alleviate the stresses hospitals are under … It’s imperative to seek the right care in the right place.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)