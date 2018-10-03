(WHDH) — Wednesday marks 100 days since National Grid locked gas workers out.

The company locked out 1,200 workers in June after their contract expired and an agreement between National Grid and the steelworkers union was not met.

House Speaker Robert Deleo wants the Baker Administration to figure out what the lockout is costing the Commonwealth.

In the meantime, the Department of Public Utilities is giving National Grid 30 days to respond to safety violations they say the company made.

The DPU says it has found 29 possible instances of the company violating federal gas pipeline safety regulations since July.

