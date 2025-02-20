BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is directing six gas companies in Massachusetts to immediately reduce total gas bills by five percent.

The reduction will reportedly apply to March and April bills for residential customers.

The DPU wrote in part, “given the unprecedented combination of circumstances in effect this winter weather-driven high usage, lingering customer sensitivity to recent high inflation, and exceptionally high, program-driven delivery expenses, a limit to carrying charges is appropriate.”

A bill summary from a 7NEWS viewer shows the increases customers are up against.

In January of 2024, the bill came in at $332. This year, it was up to $501.

And February doesn’t look much better. Last year, the bill came in at $326, this year, $488.

Last week, Governor Maura Healey sent a letter to the DPU asking them to reduce rates after many customers saw dramatic increases in their bills.

The letter, saying in part, “the DPU must proactively identify ways to reduce future price volatility for natural gas customers and make rate changes more transparent and predictable.”

Eversource saying to 7NEWS Thursday night, “Energy affordability is always a top priority for us and any rate relief is always positive especially in light of the higher than normal gas bill customers have been receiving this winter.”

Customers hope to be able to heat their homes, and see their bills cool off.

“This has gotten expensive,” said one customer.

“Hooray for Governor Healey,” said another customer.

