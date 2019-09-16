BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Works removed a severed goat head found in Hyde Park Monday morning.

The head was reported in the area of Pierce and Walter streets.

Matzaris De Valle, who lives on the street, said her daughter was the first to notice the grizzly scene on her way to the school bus.

“She is like a traumatized. She didn’t want to go to school and she hasn’t actually had anything to eat today because she says every time she looks at food she just thinks of the goat,” Del Valle said.

A home surveillance camera owned by Pascual Encarnacion shows the remains scattered in the middle of the road.

Encarnacion said he does not know of a butcher shop in the area that sells goat meat.

“I don’t believe that people killed it,” he said. “I don’t know, somebody dropped it here,”

Crews have since removed the head and the scene has been cleaned and cleared, according to the DPW.

These remains were found a few blocks from a similar sight.

About a year ago, a goat head was found on top of a woman’s car on Garfield Avenue, along with a picture of that woman placed underneath a windshield wiper.

Those who live in the neighborhood hope the two incidents are not connected.

“I’m not sure if it’s a ritual,” Del Valle said. ‘It was just creepy.”

It is unclear why the head was there.

A home surveillance cam shows some dismembered goat remains left in the road in a Hyde Park neighborhood (left side of screen). Neighbors say they have no idea where it came from or who left it there. More tonight #7News pic.twitter.com/7hY3hlb1iS — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) September 17, 2019

